Notorious criminal held after three years on the run: UP STF

Noida, Jun 30 (PTI) The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday arrested a notorious criminal who was on the run for three years and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, officials said.

Munna Lal Rai, alias Munna Rai, was apprehended by the Noida unit of the STF from the city's Sector 58 area, they said.

"Rai, wanted in connection with two murder cases and a total of three cases in Begusarai, Bihar, had been evading capture for over three years," the STF said in a statement.

Rai was booked under cases of murder, rioting, criminal intimidation, besides the Arms Act and SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, it said.

A police spokesperson detailed the modus operandi, saying, "Munna Rai was known for his involvement in violent crimes, often using firearms and engaging in gang activities. His operations were marked by extreme brutality, and he frequently moved locations to evade law enforcement."