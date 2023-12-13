Notorious criminal killed in exchange of fire in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Dec 13 (PTI) A notorious criminal was killed in an exchange of fire with the police near Panjeta village on the Kohara-Machhiwara road on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Advertisment

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that the criminal named Sukhdev Singh alias Vicky was facing more than 20 cases.

Chahal added that Vicky was killed in the exchange of fire while an assistant-sub inspector was injured in the encounter.

The criminal was also involved in injuring a chemist shop owner after robbing Rs 1.30 lakh from him a few days ago, police said.

Three of his associates have already been arrested, they said.

The police had last month killed two gangsters in an encounter near Sahnewal. PTI COR CHS AS AS