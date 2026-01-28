Notorious criminal with 26 cases arrested for murder in Delhi's Seelampur

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) A 42-year-old man, previously involved in 26 criminal cases, has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead a man in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area following a monetary dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Abir alias Popa, a resident of New Seelampur, was apprehended in connection with the murder of Tariq Hasan.

Abir's criminal record includes involvement in attempt to murder, robbery, causing hurt, fraud, and cases under the MCOCA, NDPS Act and Arms Act.

"During interrogation, the accused told police that the victim owed him money, which was the motive behind the killing," a senior police officer said.

According to the police, information regarding a gunshot injury to Hasan was received from Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital at around 5.29 pm on January 27. Upon arrival, the police team was informed that Hasan had been declared dead by doctors.

An associate of the deceased told police that they had gone to eat biryani at a shop when Hasan suddenly said he had been hit. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in an autorickshaw, but succumbed to his injuries, they said.

According to the police inquiry, Hasan had gone to attend the last rites of his friend's father at around 1.15 pm. After the cremation, he and his friend went to Seelampur at about 3 pm.

While his friend was washing his hands, Hasan, who was standing behind him, sat down and informed his him he had been shot, the police said.

Based on local inputs and technical clues, police tracked down and arrested Abir. A semi-automatic pistol allegedly used in the crime was recovered from his possession, they added. PTI SSJ BM AKY AKY