Notorious drug peddler arrested near Katra in J-K

Jammu, Oct 8 (PTI) A notorious drug peddler was arrested allegedly with 21 grams of heroin and Rs 30,800 in cash near Katra in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Wednesday, police said.

The accused, identified as Pawan Singh alias Pammi, a resident of the Serbad village, was arrested allegedly along with the contraband and cash near Tarakote area, a police spokesman said.

He said Singh is a notorious drug peddler who was earlier detained for several months under the PIT-NDPS (Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

He is named in four FIRs related to the NDPS Act and two daily diary entries since 2021, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Paramvir Singh said, "We are adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards drug peddlers and habitual offenders. The cooperation of the public is equally important." He urged citizens to share any information related to drug smuggling or distribution so that strict action can be taken against the culprits.