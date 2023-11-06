Notorious drug peddler detained in J-K’s Reasi

Jammu, Nov 6 (PTI) An alleged notorious drug peddler was detained and booked under stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Monday, police said. Koshindra Rana alias “Gouri”, a resident of Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, was detained under the PIT NDPS Act on the orders issued by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar two days ago, a police spokesman said.

He said Rana was living in Katra at present and two FIRs under the NDPS Act stands registered against him at the Katra police station.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Amit Gupta prepared his dossier and got the necessary detention order from the Divisional Commissioner Jammu, the spokesman said.

"There is no space for drug peddlers in Reasi... They must return to the mainstream otherwise they will be dealt with an iron hand," the SSP said.