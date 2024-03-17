Notorious gangster arrested under PSA in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 17 (PTI) Notorious gangster Vikramjeet Singh alias “Vicky” was arrested under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) here, police on Sunday said.

Vikramjeet Singh had 15 FIRs registered against him in various police stations and had multiple warrants out for his arrest, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said that a team of the Gangyal Police Station executed the PSA warrant of the wanted criminal and lodged him in prison.

“His detention marks another step in improving the law and order in Jammu district,” he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesmen said that over 75 suspected persons were picked up during raids at several drug hotspots under ‘operation cleanup’ across Jammu district on Saturday.

The raids were conducted as part of continuous efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs in the society and give more momentum to work on the anti-drugs front, he said.

The spokesman said the police assisted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) raided Rajeev Nagar and Dhadap-Satwari and recovered Rs 95,950 from the house of one of the notorious drug peddlers.

As many as 46 persons were picked up after they were found roaming in suspicious conditions during the operation, he said.

The spokesman said that searches were also carried out in the Maralian general area in Miran Sahib following large-scale complaints about the sale of heroin among the addicted youth.

The local population cooperated with the police searching nearly two dozen huts, he said, adding 29 suspects were rounded up for questioning.

The spokesman further said surprise searches were also carried out in Dogra hall, Kabir Basti, Chand Nagar, Reshamgarh Colony and Jio Pottta Akhnoor. PTI TAS AS AS