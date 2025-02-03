Notorious gangster killed by rival gang, seven arrested

Idukki (Kerala), Feb 3 (PTI) A notorious gangster and murder suspect has allegedly been killed by a rival gang, and his body was found dumped in a teakwood plantation, wrapped in a sack in Moolamattom here, police said on Monday.

Seven persons, who are members of a criminal gang, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The body of the gangster Sajan Samuel, 47, who hailed from Melukavu in Kottayam district, was found in a teakwood plantation area in Moolamattom, under Kanjar police station limits in Idukki district, on Sunday.

One of his severed hands was found on Monday, police said.

The alleged incident is suspected to have occurred on January 30 within the Melukavu police station limits in Kottayam district, and his body was subsequently transported to the neighbouring Melukavu panchayat in Idukki district.

A police officer said that they received information about the incident from the driver of an auto-rickshaw, who transported the body from Erumapra in Melukavu on January 30, having been made to believe it was spoiled pork meat intended for disposal in the plantation.

Suspicious of the situation, the auto driver informed his father, who then reported the incident to the police at Kanjar station.

Following this, a search was conducted, leading to the discovery of the body.

Police said Samuel was a notorious gangster accused in a murder case, with several criminal cases registered against him in various police stations.

He is suspected to have been killed by a rival gang, who then dismembered his body, packed it in a sack disguised as pork meat, and dumped it in the teakwood plantation.

As the killing occurred in Melukavu, the investigation will be handed over to the police there, a police officer said.