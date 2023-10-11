Notorious gangster shifted to Palamu jail from Dumka prison

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 11 (PTI) Notorious gangster Aman Sahu lodged in Dumka Central Jail in Jharkhand was shifted to Palamu Central jail on Wednesday evening, superintendent of Palamu jail Jitendra Kumar told PTI.

Sahu has over 50 criminal cases including murder and extortion registered in police stations in more than six districts of the state, he said.

Besides, he was also wanted for attacking on a police party and injuring cops, an official said.

Sahu's gang operates in Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Ramgarh, Hazaribag, Simdega, Dhanbad, Giridih, Bokaro and Ranchi, the official added. PTI COR BS MNB