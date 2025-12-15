Notorious gangster Subhash Singh Thakur held

Palghar, Dec 15 (PTI) The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Police have taken custody of notorious gangster Subhash Singh Thakur, lodged in a jail in Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a 2022 murder case registered in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

DCP (Crime), MBVV Police, Sandeep Doiphode, has confirmed the development.

Thakur, believed to be the mentor of Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was taken into custody from Fatehgarh Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh.

Thakur was booked for the murder of property developer Samay Chauhan (32) in Manvelpada area of Virar in Palghar district in February 2022. Provisions of MCOCA were also invoked against Thakur.

Sources in the police said a property dispute between local builder Rahul Dubey and Chauhan triggered the contractual killing of the latter.

He was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants.

Dubey had been arrested in Balia, Bihar. The shooters were identified as Manish Singh and Rahul Sharma (34). Sharma and his accomplice, Abhishek Singh (30), were nabbed from Varanasi on March 29.

"Subhash Singh Thakur has been taken into custody in connection with the conspiracy and execution of Chauhan's murder by the MBVV Police", sources said. PTI COR NSK