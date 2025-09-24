Notorious gangster wanted by J-K Police arrested in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) A notorious gangster, wanted in various cases in Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested from Worli in central Mumbai, officials said on Tuesday.

Based on the specific information provided by the Jammu Kashmir Police, Royal Singh was apprehended on Tuesday morning. Officials said the accused in multiple cases of murder, extortion, and narcotics smuggling has been hiding in Mumbai for the last couple of days.

A team of Jammu police has been sent to Mumbai to take Royal Singh in custody, a Mumbai Police official said, adding that he was absconding from Jammu since a case was registered against him under the Arms Act.

His name cropped up in connection with the murder of gangster Rajesh Dogra, following which a case was also registered against him at Mohali, the official said.

Royal Singh was also involved in the murder of the son of former MLC Amandeep Singh in 2009, he said.