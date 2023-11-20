Notorious goon Maradu Aneesh attacked inside jail in Kerala

Thrissur: Notorious goon Maradu Aneesh, who was housed in the high-security prison here, was attacked by fellow prisoners on Monday, jail sources said.

A senior jail official of the Viyyur central jail said two prisoners -- Ashraf and Hussain -- attacked Aneesh using a sharp object and injured him.

"A jail official was also injured in the incident," the official told PTI.

Both of them were shifted to a nearby hospital after they were given first aid at the jail.

Jail sources said the prisoners allegedly shaped a steel scale or a similar object to make a sharp weapon to attack Aneesh.

Aneesh, who was arrested by the Kerala police from a private hospital in Kochi on November 7, where he was undergoing treatment, was recently shifted to the high-security prison here.

Police said there are over 45 criminal cases against Aneesh in Kerala itself.

He is also accused in numerous criminal cases in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states.