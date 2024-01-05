Notorious thief nabbed in Thane district; motorcycles, mobile phones recovered

Thane, Jan 5 (PTI) Police have arrested a notorious thief and recovered stolen goods worth more than Rs 4.50 lakh from his possession in Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The Crime Branch Unit II apprehended the accused, Akshay Varma alias Shiva (27), from Hanuman Tekdi in Bhiwandi town of the district on December 31, said senior police inspector Sachin Gaikwad.

Varma was wanted for his involvement in several cases of theft, including those of mobile phones and motorcycles, across various locations such as Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi and Vasai-Virar, he said.

After his interrogation, the police recovered stolen properties amounting to Rs 4,50,100, which included five motorcycles and seven mobile phones, said Gaikwad.

They have detected theft cases filed across police stations in Bhiwandi, Kongaon, Manickpur, Shanti Nagar, Narpoli as well as Andheri MIDC in Mumbai, he said.

Prior to his arrest, Varma had 14 offences registered against him with police stations in Bhoiwada, Kongaon, Bhiwandi, Naupada and Narpoli, Gaikwad added. PTI COR RSY