Notorious timber smuggler arrested after encounter in Uttarakhand

Rudrapur, Nov 7 (PTI) Notorious timber smuggler Sangat Singh alias Sangi, who had escaped two months ago after allegedly firing on forest personnel, has been arrested after an encounter in Uttarakhand. The encounter took place in the Gadarpur area late on Wednesday night, Udham Singh Nagar's Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra said on Thursday.

The encounter ensued when Sangat Singh alias Sangi, riding a motorcycle, started firing on police as they tried to stop him for checking, the SSP said, adding he was shot in the leg.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, he added.

Sangi had escaped after firing on forest personnel along with his accomplices in the Kelakheda area of the district two months ago, he said.

Mishra said the alleged smuggler, a resident of Bajpur in the district, has more than 50 cases registered against him.

This is the fourth encounter since Mishra took over as Udham Singh Nagar's SSP two months ago. PTI COR ALM ALM MNK MNK