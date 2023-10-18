Notorious woman drug-peddler held in Mumbai, mephedrone worth Rs 9 lakh seized; more arrests likely

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a notorious woman drug-peddler in suburban Bandra and recovered from her mephedrone worth Rs 9 lakh, an official said here on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Nilofer Hafiz Sheikh alias Nilofer Cendole (45), was nabbed from Qureshi Nagar locality in Bandra (west) on Tuesday, he said.

"Based on a tip-off, she was caught when she reached the place to deliver 50 grams of mephedrone. She is a close aide of Rubina Niyazu Sheikh and Sabina Sarfaraz Khan, who are already on the radar of the city police. Rubina and Sabina are sisters, who operate a mephedrone drug supply network in the city," the official of Bandra police station said.

Mephedrone, commonly known as MD and meow meow, is banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"The police found that Nilofer is a notorious drug-peddler, who was earlier arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and also named as an accused in other cases as well," he said.

"Nilofer operates a business of supplying MD drug from MHADA ground in Bandra (west) with Rubina and Sabina," he said, adding that more people are likely to be arrested in the case.

Nilofer was arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and further investigation was underway, the official added. PTI ZA NP