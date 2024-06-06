Notwithstanding LS poll triumph, BJP’s Biplab Deb keen to be Tripura CM again

Agartala, Jun 6 (PTI) Despite his thumping victory in the Lok Sabha election, BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday expressed his strong desire to return as the chief minister of Tripura.

However, everything depends on the party, said Deb, who guided the BJP to capture power in Tripura ending a 25-year-long Communist rule in 2018 and became the chief minister before being abruptly removed four years later.

Manik Saha then took charge and after the 2023 assembly elections, he continues to be at the helm of the BJP-led government in the state.

Currently a Rajya Sabha MP, Deb defeated his rival Asish Kumar Saha of the Congress by over six lakh votes from the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency.

"Chief minister is the head of a state while a union minister works under the prime minister. I prefer to return to state politics. And, it will not be less than the post of the chief minister. I had worked in the state as head of the government, not a minister,” he told PTI.

“But the party is the ultimate authority," he said. PTI PS NN