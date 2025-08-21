Nova IVF Fertility to integrate AI for greater precision in embryo selection

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (PTI) Nova IVF Fertility here on Thursday announced plans to integrate Artificial Intelligence into its IVF labs to improve precision in embryo selection, a critical aspect of fertility treatment.

“Improved precision can also reduce the number of embryos needed for transfer, addressing ethical concerns related to multiple pregnancies,” said Shobhit Agarwal, CEO of Nova IVF Fertility.

According to a press release, the chain is partnering with South Korea’s AI technology firm Kai Health to implement Vita Embryo, an AI-based embryo assessment system.

Hyejun Lee, CEO of Kai Health, said, “Our research indicates that AI intervention increases the precision of embryo selection by 12 per cent.” Vita Embryo will be rolled out across 120 Nova IVF Fertility in 65 cities, the release added. PTI JR SSK