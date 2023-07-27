Novel antibiotic to treat serious bacterial infections being developed

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Researchers are developing a new broad-spectrum antibiotic compound aimed at treating serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria, especially in high-burden countries, including India.

The compound, BWC0977, is hoped to treat patients in both critical care and community settings. It has the potential against infections that are becoming progressively difficult to treat due to the increase of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in pathogens, such as Acinetobacter baumannii and Klebsiella pneumoniae.

Currently, the most difficult-to-treat infections are caused by Gram-negative bacteria, which have become resistant to most available antibiotic treatments, the researchers said.

Development of new antibiotics that are effective against such infections is critical to counter the public health crisis in hospitals everywhere, but especially in countries with a high burden of AMR, they said.​ "Since 2019, we have been following with interest the development of BWC0977 as a potential treatment for drug-resistant infections caused by the most harmful and deadly bacteria on the WHO priority pathogens list," said Manica Balasegaram, Executive Director at the Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership (GARDP).

"We are delighted to be able to accelerate the development of this promising antibiotic compound, by supporting clinical and pharmaceutical development activities, with the hope of getting it to patients where it is most needed," Balasegaram said.

GARDP has joined forces with Bugworks Research Inc. (Bugworks), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with research and development facilities in Bengaluru, with the goal of formalising it through a collaboration agreement by the end of the year.

According to the agreement, GARDP would provide resources and funding for up to USD 20 million to ensure a robust development programme for BWC0977. It would work with Bugworks to advance BWC0977 through Phase II and Phase III studies, and support its pharmaceutical development.

"We are thrilled to strengthen our ongoing partnership with GARDP to accelerate the clinical development of BWC0977 and deliver a truly differentiated broad-spectrum drug that can tackle the toughest drug-resistant superbugs," said Anand Anandkumar, co-founder and CEO of Bugworks.

In 2020, GARDP and Bugworks signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore antibiotic development to tackle serious bacterial infections in high-burden countries.

These pathogens can cause hospital-associated infections, such as pneumonia, bloodstream infections, meningitis, and urinary track infections.

Serious bacterial infections occurring in hospitals and other healthcare settings often lead to sepsis and death without prompt and effective treatment.

GARDP would work with Bugworks on a development and commercialisation project for the compound. Bugworks would launch it in the European Union, US, Japan, China, directly or through sublicensees, and GARDP would obtain manufacturing rights and commercialisation rights in a total of 148 countries, including nearly all low and middle-income countries.

One of the priorities for Bugworks and GARDP is to work closely to ensure rapid access and appropriate use of this compound, once approved, in India and South Africa, and in other high-burden countries where BWC0977 could have a significant public health impact.

The phase I trial of BWC0977 is being conducted in Australia, with funding and technical support from the Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X). PTI SAR SAR