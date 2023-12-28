Now a cabinet minister in MP, Kailash Vijayvargiya resigns as BJP general secretary

Indore: Three days after joining Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s cabinet as a minister, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday resigned from his post in the party organisation.

Advertisment

In a statement issued on social media after meeting BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda in Delhi, Vijayvargiya said, “Today I met Nadda. In accordance with our party’s ‘one person, one post’ principle, I submitted my resignation as general secretary to him.”

Vijayvargiya returned to electoral politics after a long gap of 10 years, contesting the assembly elections from Indore-1 seat. He defeated sitting Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla by 57,939 votes.

“I have been fortunate to work with full dedication for nine years to build the organisation at various places in the country under the guidance of first Amit Shah and then Nadda. Now the party has sent me to Madhya Pradesh for a new role,” he said.

Vijayvargiya along with 17 other newly elected BJP MLAs were inducted as ministers in Yadav’s cabinet on December 25.