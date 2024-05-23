Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram, Sri Venkateswara receives bomb threat via email

New Delhi: Delhi University's prestigious Lady Sri Ram College received a bomb threat on Thursday, officials said, a day after a similar e-mail was received by the office of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said a call was received at 4.38 pm and two fire tenders have been pressed into service.

The local police, a bomb disposal squad, a bomb detection team have arrived at the spot along with a dog squad and are conducting searches.

The officials said they have found nothing suspicious yet.

The Lady Sri Ram College becomes the latest prominent establishment to have received a bomb threat.

Over the past few weeks, bomb threat emails have been received by many establishments in the national capital, including schools and hospitals. Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital received a bomb threat on April 30 while more than 150 schools got threats from a Russia-based mailing service company on May 1.

Twenty hospitals, the IGI Airport and the Northern Railways' CPRO office in Delhi received bomb threats through emails from a Cyprus-based mailing service company on May 12.

Seven Delhi hospitals and the Tihar Jail received bomb threats from the same Cyprus-based mailing service company on May 14. The Delhi Police is conducting investigations into the email bomb threats.