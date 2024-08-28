Now, CJI bench to hear contempt case against DDA VC over tree felling

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The contempt case against Delhi Development Authority vice-chairman Subhasish Panda over large-scale felling of trees in the southern Ridge's Satbari area will now be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

The matter was being heard by a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan.

As per the apex court cause list, the matter is now listed before a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The bench headed by Justice Oka had issued a criminal contempt notice against Panda for allowing large-scale felling of trees in the southern Ridge's Satbari area to construct a road from Chhattarpur to South Asian University.

It had expressed displeasure over the misleading affidavit filed by the vice chairman and presenting wrong facts in the court.

On July 24, a bench of Justices B R Gavai, P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan had taken note of two separate contempt proceedings pending before different benches over felling of trees in Delhi's ridge area and said it believes in "judicial propriety" and doesn't want any conflicting orders to be passed.

Maintaining that it would be appropriate if matters pertaining to the ridge are heard by one bench to avoid conflicting orders, it wondered when a bench was already seized of the matter should a subsequent bench have looked into it.

The apex court on March 4 had refused permission to DDA to fell 1,051 trees saying that their application is very vague.

The court had said DDA being an instrumentality of the State, it is the duty of the DDA to first make an attempt to protect the environment by requesting for felling of only those trees which are absolutely mandatory.

"They must apply their mind whether alternatives can be examined to save the trees. Moreover, they want to construct the road through a forest. There is no permission obtained under the Forest Act.

"We direct the DDA to re-examine the proposal by employing the experts in the field. The exercise to be undertaken by the DDA is necessary for ensuring that while public work is carried out, minimum number of trees are required to be felled," the apex court had said. PTI PKS KVK KVK