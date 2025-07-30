Now 'dogesh babu' applies for residence certificate in Bihar's Nawada

Nawada: After the now infamous "dog babu" of rural Patna, another canine, in the nearby district of Nawada in Bihar, has applied for a residence certificate.

Interestingly, it was none other than Ravi Prakash, a 2016 batch IAS officer and the current district magistrate of Nawada, who blew the lid off the "dogesh babu" episode.

"Copy cats...or rather I should say Copy dogs, tried applying for a residence certificate from Sirdala, Rajauli...were caught in the act. FIR being registered for lame and stale attempt...," Prakash wrote on his X handle, sharing a screenshot of the application.

The application, dated July 29, has a picture of a furry dog, with parents called "dogesh ke papa" and "dogesh ki mummy".

Incidentally, Nawada, which borders Jharkhand, is also called the "Jamtara of Bihar", because of its notoriety with regard to cyber frauds.

It marks the third such instance in Bihar in less than a week, after applications in the names of "dog babu" of Masaurhi and "Sonalika Tractor" in East Champaran, the latter using an internet picture of a Bhojpuri actress.

In all the cases, the applicants have been booked, and they are now being traced with the help of cyber experts.

In Masaurhi, two officials have also faced departmental action as the application there ended up being processed and the certificate, thus issued, went viral on social media, before a red-faced administration ordered its annulment.

Under the Bihar Right To Public Service Act, people can apply online for a residence certificate, which is issued by the official concerned after due verification.

The special intensive revision of electoral rolls is said to have caused a spurt in applications for residence certificate, which is among 11 documents accepted by the Election Commission, a bone of contention before the Supreme Court, which has been of the view that more commonly available proofs of identity, like Aadhaar card and ration card, be also made admissible.