Now, leopard spotted in another Pune residential area

Pune, Dec 1 (PTI) A search operation has been launched after a leopard was spotted on the Pashan-NDA Road in Bavdhan area on Monday, a third such sighting in residential areas of Pune in the last two weeks.

A senior forest department official stated that teams of forest personnel visited the site after a viral video captured a leopard on the prowl in Bavdhan at 12:30 AM.

He said no fresh sighting was reported since midnight.

"It is possible that it is the same elusive leopard which was spotted in the Aundh area last week. Leopards have always been around the NDA hill, which connects to Mulshi. Request to report any direct and genuine visuals to the forest department", he said, adding that people should not panic.

The big cat spotted in the Aundh area was never captured despite the deployment of multiple teams. On November 19, a leopard was spotted in the vicinity of Pune International Airport, prompting the forest and the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel to conduct a search operation in the area.