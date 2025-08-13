Now, Nagpur civic body announces closure of slaughterhouses, shops selling meat on Aug 15

Nagpur, Aug 13 (PTI) The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Wednesday joined the list of civic bodies in Maharashtra to announce the closure of slaughterhouses, outlets and shops selling meat within city limits on August 15 in view of festivals.

A few civic bodies in the state have earlier ordered the closure of slaughterhouses and shops selling meat on August 15, kicking up a political row.

Independence Day and Gokul Ashtami, a Hindu festival marking the birth of Lord Krishna, are being celebrated on the same day (August 15) this year.

A statement issued by the Nagpur civic body said that on the occasion of Independence Day and Shri Krishna Jayanti (Janmashtami) on Friday all slaughterhouses and meat shops in the city will remain shut.

NMC Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department Rajesh Bhagat issued the order on August 12.

The order also states that if anyone violates the order, action will be taken against them by the flying squad of the municipal corporation.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation has earlier announced the closure of slaughterhouses, outlets and shops selling meat within the city limits on two days - August 15 and 20 - in view of festivals.

It stated the closure was ordered on August 15 on the occasion of Gokul Ashtami, and August 20, which marks the beginning of 'Paryushan Parva' - a key festival of the Jain community characterised by fasting and prayers.

The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district near Mumbai has also directed the closure of meat shops on August 15.

There are reports that the Malegaon Municipal Corporation in Nashik district has issued a similar order.

Opposition parties in the state have slammed the BJP-led state government over the orders by the civic bodies.

NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad has questioned such a ban.

"This is too much. Who are you to decide what people will eat and when?" he had said on X.

He also announced that he would host a mutton party that day.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has also expressed his displeasure over some civic bodies ordering the closure of slaughterhouses and shops. PTI CLS NP