Now no riots in UP, those who used to instigate unrest now anxious: Adityanath

Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attacked previous governments in the state, saying there are no riots now and those who used to instigate unrest are now anxious.

He said this during a Vishwakarma Jayanti celebration at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow in which he distributed toolkits to artisans under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman and One District One Product (ODOP) schemes, while also giving Rs 50,000 crore in loans to MSME units.

"Today, no riots take place and the common citizens are safe, while those who used to instigate unrest are now anxious. These individuals thrived at the cost of the people's livelihoods," he said.

"We must acknowledge that security is the foundation for a prosperous future. Our priority is to ensure that festivals and events are celebrated safely," Adityanath added.

He accused the previous governments of focusing solely on their gain and engaging in unethical practices.

According to him, these corrupt actions led Uttar Pradesh to face an identity crisis, where farmers were driven to suicide, youth migrated in search of work, the poor starved, and entrepreneurs and women sought protection.

Adityanath emphasised that today, Uttar Pradesh's reputation has been restored.

He said, welfare cannot be achieved through politics rooted in caste divisions, or ideological differences.

This event not only acknowledged the contributions of artisans but also laid the foundation for further promoting the state's rich cultural heritage, he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the upcoming Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2024 in Greater Noida as a platform to showcase the state's potential on a global scale.

For MSME sector in the state, he said interest-free loans to 10 lakh youths will be provided over the next 10 years, as part of efforts to boost self-employment opportunities in the state.

He stressed that only peace and security can guarantee a better future for the people of Uttar Pradesh, warning that anyone who attempts to disrupt the state's security will face severe consequences.

Traditional industries in Uttar Pradesh were on the brink of extinction, with artisans struggling and mass migration taking place due to the lack of opportunities, government inefficiency, and communal unrest, Adityanath said.

"When artisans themselves are in distress, how can employment be created?" he asked.

He highlighted several iconic traditional products, such as Lucknow's zardozi and chaat, Moradabad's brassware, Firozabad's bangles, Banaras' sarees and dahi jalebi, and Agra's petha saying these are now thriving under the ODOP initiative.

To further encourage entrepreneurship under the ODOP scheme, Adityanath said new businesses will not require an NOC for the first 1,000 days of operation. Additionally, MSME registration will ensure security insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh.

He also unveiled the upcoming 'Yuva Udyam' scheme, which will provide loans of Rs 5 lakh in the first phase and Rs 10 lakh in the second phase, aiming to empower 10 lakh young people to pursue self-employment.

He further shared that Uttar Pradesh has secured investments worth Rs 40 lakh crore, which will generate employment opportunities for 1.5 crore youth.