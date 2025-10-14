Now, register important documents at sub-registrar office of choice in Mumbai and suburbs

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Citizens, businesses, and company owners in Mumbai and its suburbs can now register documents of properties and other important transactions at a sub-registrar office of their choice, irrespective of location.

The government has issued a gazette notification formalising the change regarding adjudication of documents and removed the previous requirement to register property, rental, inheritance, or other important documents only at the office corresponding to the area of residence or business.

Registrations can now be carried out at offices in Borivali, Kurla, Andheri, Mumbai City, and the principal sub-registrar offices near the Old Customs House, said Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The move is expected to save time and travelling hassles for residents, streamline the registration process, and make office operations more efficient. PTI MR NSK