Now, Sanjay Raut tweets pic of CM Shinde with 'gangster'; says state becoming 'gundagiri' joint

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday posted on social media a photo of a "mobster" with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and alleged the state has become a joint of "gundagiri" under him.

He also accused Shinde, who belongs to Shiv Sena, of promoting mobsters.

Opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who belongs to Congress, also targeted the government by posting a video of the mobster walking on the premises of Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

"A big state like Maharashtra has become a joint of gundagiri (hooliganism). The chief minister is promoting mobsters," Raut told reporters in New Delhi.

He sought "clarification" from Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the matter.

Wadettiwar said while the common man has to spend hours to get an entry in Mantralaya, a mobster is making a reel for social media on its premises.

Notably, Raut on Monday posted on social media a photograph in which the chief minister's son and MP Shrikant Shinde is seen being greeted by a man facing murder charges and currently out on bail.

On Sunday, many people went to greet Shrikant Shinde on his birthday.

The man in the photo with Shrikant Shinde is identified as Hemant Dabhekar, a resident of Pune and one of the accused in the case of murder of Kishor Marne, who was one of the key members of the Marne gang.

Dabhekar is said to be a part of Sharad Mohol gang.

After a controversy over the photograph, Yuva Sena functionary Aniket Jawalkar was on Monday removed from the post of its western Maharashtra observer, without any reason being assigned for it. PTI PR NSK