Now, shuttle bus service from Delhi Metro stations to Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Delhi's transport department has agreed to run dedicated bus services in a loop connecting metro stations near Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan and the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya here, the Culture Ministry said on Friday.

Advertisment

Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is continuously exploring the modality of convenience for the visitors. It was noticed that visitors were experiencing issues of connectivity between metro stations and Sangrahalaya located at Teen Murti Bhawan, it said in a statement.

The bus service has started operating from November 1, 2023, the statement said.

Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya also has a popular light and sound show which presents the remarkable journey of India's space programme since Independence in which Chandrayaan is the latest success.

Advertisment

The second light and sound show on women warriors ('Veeranganas') of India is also set to be launched in November, the ministry said.

"On the request of management, the Department of Transport, Govt. of NCT has agreed to run dedicated bus services in a loop connecting metro stations near Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan to Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. Soon depending on responses metro at Lok Kalyan Marg will also be connected," it said.

This ticketed bus service will run every hour from Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. It is also being examined if the ticket to Sangrahalaya may be made available while boarding the bus, the ministry said.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, 2022, the museum has become an important destination for children, students, senior researchers and tourists -- both domestic and foreign.

The Sangrahalaya is clocking about 2,000 visitors on a daily basis. Every visitor takes away the unique message of India's journey in a parliamentary democracy along with its developmental success. The Sangrahalaya will soon have the distinction of seven lakh visitors since the inaugural, the statement said. PTI KND CK