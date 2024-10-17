Now that Kejriwal is out of jail, Delhi govt's work has resumed: Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said the AAP government's work for the people of Delhi has now resumed as Arvind Kejriwal has come out of prison.

Bharadwaj's statement came while he was in his constituency, Greater Kailash, to kick off AAP's 'Jan Sampark Yatra' and distribute party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's letter to the residents, according to an official statement.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched the 'Jan Sampark Yatra' that would continue till October 29, and asked the party workers to distribute a letter written by him alleging political motivations behind his arrest.

Bharadwaj said the former Delhi chief minister, through his letter, has addressed the questions that were on every Delhiite's mind.

"Why was he jailed under false charges? Why was his insulin withheld for months? Why was his life put in danger by the BJP? The reason is clear: after Arvind Kejriwal was jailed, Delhi came to a standstill," the minister added in the release.

Now that Arvind Kejriwal is out, work has resumed, and the public understands this well, Bharadwaj said, adding that the BJP's latest conspiracy is to take control and dismantle the Delhi model. The Delhi minister further claimed that the people are already aware of the BJP's tactics, and we are taking Arvind Kejriwal's letter to the public as this letter exposes the saffron party. PTI MHS RPA