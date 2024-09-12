Now, travel on Delhi Metro with digital smart card

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Delhi Metro passengers can travel with a digital smart card for their daily journey from Friday as the DMRC has introduced the 'Multiple Journey QR Ticket' (MJQRT) facility in its existing mobile application.

Like a metro smart card, the passengers can also recharge MJQRT with a maximum amount of up to Rs 3,000 as per their travel requirements.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, people will be able to view their journeys, including fare payments and recharges, on its app --- 'DMRC Momentum Delhi Sarthi 2.0'.

DMRC's Managing Director Vikas Kumar launched the facility on Thursday, saying the MJQRT will simplify travel with a single QR code, enhancing convenience and offering eco-friendly benefits.

The DMRC said that to avail the MJQRT, users are required to register on the app and can start with an initial amount of Rs 150, which can be used for metro travel.

"There is no security deposit required for the MJQRT. Users can easily add value in multiples of Rs 50 through digital payment methods such as UPI, credit cards and debit cards with a maximum balance limit of Rs 3,000," said DMRC's Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communication) Anuj Dayal.

He said that a minimum balance of Rs 60 is required to travel using the MJQRT, adding it offers the passengers a 10 per cent discount during peak hours (8 am to 12 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm) and a 20 per cent discount during off-peak hours.

The MJQRT is a revolutionary digital initiative, marking the first time in India that a QR-based multiple-journey product is being introduced. This feature will be available for app users from Friday, Dayal said.

According to the DMRC, the new facility serves as an eco-friendly and economical alternative to the traditional smart cards currently in use. In case of theft, loss or damage to the mobile device, the remaining balance will remain intact and the passengers can continue using the MJQRT by logging in on another device.

The ease of booking program by the DMRC emphasises multiple modes of ticket booking, multiple fare media and multiple payment options, Dayal said, adding the MJQRT is the latest addition to the existing fare media options, including single journey QR tickets, NCMC and DMRC smart cards.