Now visitors will watch birds in the aviary section of Alipore Zoo from glass enclosure

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) A glass enclosure has been erected in the aviary section of Alipore Zoological Garden here where visitors will be able to watch birds flying around them, an official said on Wednesday.

None of the winged species will, however, be touched, Zoo Director Subhankar Sengupta said.

There will be a walkway inside the giant structure having transparent glass sheets on both sides and above where humans will enter to get a clear and close view of birds from up close - either flying above or perched atop a tree - without having any physical touch, he said.

A total of 12 species of birds have been released for visitors' view from the caged enclosure with the glass panels and it will be unveiled for general public in a month's time by December, he said..

Sengupta said the visitors can relax and sit for a while inside the glass 'cage' if they are not in a hurry to cover other parts of the zoo during a day's visit and take selfies with the birds as the glass wall will only act as the barrier between the two.

"We are one of the few zoos in the country to have come up with the novel idea. It will be thoroughly enjoyed by children and accompanying elders in this Christmas-New Year season," he said.

Species like King Fisher, Painted Stork, Night Heron, Egrets, Little Cormorant, Sparrow, Common Myna, Parakeet, Dove, Parrot, Macaw, are among the birds in the 150-year old Zoo which houses over 1,200 animals including carnivores like tiger and lion.

Sengupta said there is no plan to set up a similar structure in other animal enclosures. PTI SUS RG