Now we know why our letters to SEBI chief went unanswered: Sena (UBT) MP

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday said it was now clear why SEBI did not answer her letters seeking details of Adani group companies.

She was reacting to US short-seller Hindenburg Research's claim that SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the Adani money siphoning scandal.

Chaturvedi had sought details of the probe against Adani group of companies in April last year.

"Now we know why our letters went unanswered and unacknowledged," she said in her reaction.

Shiv Sena UBT spokesperson Anand Dubey said the Hindenburg Research's report suggests involvement of SEBI chief in the matter.

"Now the question is who will investigate the matter. The way the Parliament session was concluded...there is a sense that something is wrong," Dubey said.

In a blogpost, Hindenburg said 18 months since its damning report on Adani, "SEBI has shown a surprising lack of interest in Adani's alleged undisclosed web of Mauritius and offshore shell entities." Citing "whistleblower documents", it said, "Madhabi Buch, the current chairperson Of SEBI, and her husband had stakes in both obscure offshore funds used in the Adani money siphoning scandal."