NPCIL starts construction of 2 new units of Kaiga nuclear power plant in Karnataka

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) on Sunday began the construction of units five and six of the Kaiga nuclear power plant in Karnataka by achieving the first pour of concrete.

The development follows the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board approval for the first pour of concrete for the units on February 24.

In a statement, AERB chairman AK Balasubrahmanian said that the permission follows "an extensive review to ensure compliance with safety and regulatory requirements." This paves the path for the construction of a nuclear power plant based on an approved design, safety analysis and following the requisite quality assurance requirements, he added.

Kaiga's units five and six are both 700 MW pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs), using heavy water, a chemically different form of water, to cool and control the nuclear reactions.

The Kaiga nuclear power plant currently has four 220 MWe units in operation with a total installed capacity of 880 MW, which will increase to 2,280 MW following the completion of new units.

Unlike pressurised water reactors (PWRs) and boiling water reactors (BWRs), which use enriched uranium as fuel, PHWRs use the naturally occurring uranium as fuel.

The new units of Kaiga are of a similar design to the units three and four of Gujarat's Kakrapar Atomic Power Station, which were licensed by AERB for regular operation in July last year.

"The expansion of Kaiga site reflects NPCIL's commitment towards providing clean power to meet the country's Viksit Bharat and Net Zero goals, upholding the highest standards of nuclear safety and environmental stewardship," an official said.