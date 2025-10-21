NPF general convention ratifies NDPP's merger with it

Kohima, Oct 21 (PTI) The Naga People's Front (NPF) on Tuesday unanimously ratified the merger of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) with it during the general convention held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here.

Around 5,000 active party members participated in the convention, which approved the merger, confirming the resolutions earlier adopted by the Central Office Bearers (COB) and the Central Executive Council (CEC) on October 18, a party leader said.

The convention also unanimously elected a new team of COBs, the CEC, and office bearers of the frontals and cells for the 2025-2030 tenure to be led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio as the new President, while retaining MLA Achumbemo Kikon as Secretary General, he said.

It also expressed its full confidence and support in Rio's leadership, both as chief minister and as party president.

In its resolutions, the convention placed on record its "deep appreciation" of the NDPP, led by Chingwang Konyak, for its "bold and historic decision" to unify with the NPF under Rio's guidance, terming the move a step towards building a stronger regional political entity.

The NPF resolved to continue strengthening the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) in the state, and to remain a contributing member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), while working for inclusive development and lasting peace in Nagaland and Manipur.

Calling for an "early and honourable" resolution of the Naga political issue, the convention urged the Government of India and Naga political groups to expedite talks and reach a settlement that is "honourable, acceptable and inclusive".

The party also extended its gratitude to the church, general public, elders, and pioneers for their continued support, and appealed to all regional-minded citizens and former party members to rejoin the NPF.

The resolutions moved by Khongjah Konyak, senior vice president, were adopted unanimously by the general convention.

Naga People's Front (NPF) President Apong Pongener on Tuesday termed the merger of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) with the NPF as a "historic resurgence" and a "divine gift of unity", marking the party's return to strength after nearly eight years in opposition.

Addressing the NPF general convention at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima, Pongener said the event symbolised a "triumphant revival" of the party and called for unity to extend beyond politics into every section of Naga society and among all Naga political groups.

Welcoming Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, NDPP president Chingwang Konyak, and their colleagues into the NPF, he said the merger had forged "a single, strong regional political entity" representing the aspirations of Nagas and other tribes of the Northeast.

"This party embodies the very soul and identity of the Nagas," Pongener said, assuring his full support to Rio's leadership and expressing confidence that he would surpass his past achievements.

Tracing the NPF's history since 1963, Pongener said the party — Nagaland's oldest and India's second-oldest regional party after the DMK — remained rooted in all 17 districts despite electoral setbacks, including winning only two seats in 2023.

He reaffirmed the NPF’s commitment to an "honourable, inclusive, and comprehensive" settlement of the Naga political issue and urged members to uphold Naga identity, culture, and unity.

"Let us reclaim our pride and transform this movement into an unstoppable wave of progress," he said.

NPF Secretary General and MLA Achumbemo Kikon, presenting the 2024-2025 report of the party, recalled the NPF's origins in 1963 under A Kevichusa and its evolution through seven name changes.

He termed the NPF-NDPP merger a "fulfilment of the people's long desire for one strong regional platform", and urged members to protect Naga faith, rights and land.

Kikon reaffirmed the party's consistent stand for a peaceful, inclusive and honourable solution to the Naga political issue "by faith, not by arms".

Kikon highlighted the party's protest rallies against the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and border fencing along Naga areas, reiterating that "Nagas are one and shall remain one".

The party also denounced President's Rule in Manipur, urging restoration of a popular government, he said.

The NPF opposed the "One Nation, One Election" proposal, warning it would threaten regional voices, and submitted memoranda to both the 16th Finance Commission and the High-Level Committee on ONOE, he said.