NPF likely to field ex-IRS officer K T Zimik for Outer Manipur LS seat, replacing incumbent MP

Imphal, Mar 20 (PTI) The Naga People's Front is likely to nominate Kachui Timothy Zimik, a retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, as its candidate for the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat, replacing incumbent MP Lorho S Pfoze, party sources said on Wednesday.

During a meeting, the central working committee of the NPF, an ally of the BJP in the state, approved the candidature of Zimik, they said.

Zimik hails from Ukhrul district and had served as the principal chief commissioner of the income tax department.

"A ticket distribution ceremony is likely to be held on Thursday," one of the party sources said.

The northeatsren state has two Lok Sabha seats- Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur.

While Inner Manipur and some segments of Outer Manipur will vote in the first phase on April 19, the remaining segments of Outer Manipur will go to poll in phase 2 on April 26.

Those living in camps in violence-hit Manipur will be allowed to vote from their camps, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on March 16, the day the Lok Sabha poll schedule was announced.

Ethnic clashes between the Meitei and tribal Kuki communities in Manipur since May last year have resulted in the loss of over 200 lives.

According to officials, over 25,000 people have been rescued by the security forces, while around 50,000 are living in camps following the unrest. PTI COR BDC