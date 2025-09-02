NPF MLA Azo Nienu calls for rational review of job reservation policy

Kohima, Sep 2 (PTI) Naga People’s Front (NPF) MLA Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu on Tuesday urged the Nagaland government to undertake a rational and data-driven review of the state’s job reservation policy, warning that hasty decisions or agitations could deepen divisions in Naga society.

Citing data from the Personnel Information Management System and the Census of India, Azo highlighted the close parity in tribal population records, noting that minor differences were natural due to deaths, retirements, and new appointments.

“For instance, the Angamis have 13,256 as per PIMS and 13,239 as per Census, while the Aos show 21,093 in PIMS and 21,005 in Census—a slight variation,” Azo told the Assembly during the question hour.

While extending support to the demand of the five major tribes – Ao, Angami, Lotha, Rengma and Sumi – for a review of the reservation policy, Azo said he did not endorse agitation as a means to address the issue.

He stressed that the 1977 notification on job reservations was clear in identifying tribes that were educationally and economically backward, with insignificant representation in government service.

“The simple answer is that those tribes which no longer fit the criteria should be pulled out from the backward quota,” he asserted.

Azo said the basic purpose of the reservation policy was to promote social justice and equality by redressing historical disadvantages and ensuring equal representation in governance.

Welcoming the government’s decision to constitute the Reservation Review Commission, he placed four suggestions: assess the total population of each tribe, collect department-wise employment data categorized by tribes, determine whether employment numbers are proportionate to population size, and also to base solutions on updated population and employment records.

The MLA further pointed out disparities between population figures and reservation percentages, stating that seven tribes have a higher share of employees than their population ratio, while nine tribes fall below.

He also questioned anomalies in the Konyak quota allocation, where seven tribes with a combined population larger than the Konyaks were given the same 25 percent reservation.

Similarly, he cited examples of disproportion that “the Chakhesangs with a population of 1.54 lakh and the Zeliangs with 74,000 both enjoy 4 per cent reservation, while smaller tribes like the Pochury (21,000) and Sumis of Kiphire (15,000) enjoy 2 per cent each.” There are disparities and all these things need to be looked into rationally, said Azo.

Calling for a rational and balanced approach, Azo said, “We should not make it a tribal issue or point fingers. The government must carefully examine the data and correct disparities without creating further tension.” PTI NBS NN