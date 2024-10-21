NPF passing though challenging phase, will return to power in Nagaland: Party president

Kohima, Oct 21 (PTI) The Naga People's Front (NPF), which is the oldest regional political party of the Northeast, is currently passing through a challenging phase but will return to power in Nagaland sooner or later, party president Apong Pongener said.

Addressing party workers during the 62nd foundation day of the party, Pongener said the NPF has become synonymous with Naga identity for the last 61 years.

Stating that the NPF is passing through a challenging phase, he reminded party workers that the party has faced even worse times in the past.

"In times such as this, we need concerted efforts to stand firm for the survival of the party," he said, adding that it is not the time for negative mindset of blind criticism and accusing one another.

"It is time for each and every one of the party men and women to reinvent the thoughts and ideas for rejuvenation of the party to reclaim the past glory," he added.

NPF has stood the test of time and while the party may be at the lowest ebb of its popularity at present, everything that exists in this world has its own time of recession and recovery, he said.

"We are at a time of recession today, but the party shall come back to power sooner or later," he said.

"Let us unite our hearts and dedicate once again to work harder together with sacrificial spirit for our better future," Pongener said.

NPF legislators Kuzholuzo Nienu and Achumbemo Kikon also appealed to party functionaries not to lose heart but continue to work hard to regain the lost glory.

Kikon, who is also the secretary general of NPF, reminded party workers that the main objective of the party is to find an honourable, acceptable and inclusive solution to the vexed Naga political issue.

"We have been responding positively to the aspiration of the Nagas and always working for an early solution," he said.

"NPF is a strong party and we will surely storm back to power and grow from strength to strength as this is the only regional political party which can safeguard the identity of the Naga people and voice for the rights of Nagas," Kikon said.

NPF, which had changed the nomenclature for at least six times over the years but continued with 'cock' as the party symbol and 'fide non armis' (by faith not arms) as its motto, had run the affairs of the state for several times, with its last reign being from 2003 to 2013.

In the present Nagaland assembly, though, NPF has only two MLAs while in Manipur it has five MLAs. PTI NBS NBS ACD