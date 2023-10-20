NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu to retire from active politics, Pongener likely to take over

Kohima, Oct 20 (PTI) Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) president Shurhozelie Liezietsu has decided to retire from active politics, the party's secretary general Achumbemo Kikon announced on Friday.

Liezietsu, a staunch regionalist and also the longest-serving president of NPF, will leave the post to pave the way for a new leader to take over the responsibilities.

NPF is one of the oldest regional parties in the Northeast. It was formed in 1962 as United Democratic Front (UDF), which went on to change its name several times with NPF being the current one.

With 'Cock' as its election symbol, NPF ruled Nagaland for three consecutive terms from 2003 to 2018. Liezietsu also became the chief minister of the state for some months in 2017. He joined politics in 1969 as a member of the then UDF.

Addressing the central executive council (CEC) meeting of the NPF, Kikon said, "It is an emotional moment as our dear president Dr Liezietsu will be retiring from active politics and also from the party." Liezietsu has been a part of the party for about five decades as an active member, office bearer, and also as president for more than 20 years, said Kikon, maintaining that he has given the best not only to the party but also the "entire Naga family".

On behalf of all the party leaders and functionaries, Kikon conveyed thanks to Liezietsu, who was present there, for giving the party strong and robust leadership.

Party sources said that incumbent working president Apong Pongener is likely to take over as the new president, while Kikon will continue to be secretary general.

The final announcement of the change of guard will be made during the general convention to be held on Saturday on the occasion of the party's 61st foundation day, Kikon said. PTI NBS NBS SOM