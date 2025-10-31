NPF ready to relinquish power for honourable naga solution: Achumbemo Kikon

Kohima, Oct 31 (PTI) Naga People's Front (NPF) Secretary General and MLA Achumbemo Kikon on Friday reaffirmed that the party remains steadfast in its stand on the Naga political issue and is willing to step down from power "at any moment" if an honourable and acceptable solution is achieved.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of newly appointed central office bearers, central executive council members, core committee members, and various frontals and cells of the NPF, Kikon underscored that the party's guiding principle has always been to stand for the aspirations of the Naga people and not for political gain.

"Our party's position on the Naga issue has never changed. We are ready to sacrifice our positions and step down any time for an honourable solution that brings lasting peace and unity among the Nagas," Kikon said.

Thanking NPF President and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio for his "wisdom, courage, and magnanimity" in steering the NPF and NDPP merger, he described it as "a historic unification of all like-minded Nagas under one umbrella".

Kikon said the merger was not just a political move but a step toward strengthening Naga solidarity and collective progress.

"This merger symbolises the coming together of Naga brothers and sisters who have long worked for the same cause under different banners," he added.

Narrating his personal experience in Delhi, Kikon revealed that the NPF faced procedural hurdles while submitting the merger documents to the Election Commission of India (ECI) due to the Commission's preoccupation with Bihar elections.

He said, despite being told to return later, he insisted on submitting the documents on the same day, demonstrating the NPF's determination to formalise the merger within the stipulated period.

"We had to fight even in Delhi to make our voice heard. That shows our commitment. The NPF is not just a name — it is a spirit that refuses to be silenced," he said.

Reminding members that the party is built on discipline, loyalty, and inner-party democracy, the NPF Secretary General urged members to voice their opinions freely within the organisation but to uphold unity and collective decisions once made. He further warned that the party will not tolerate indiscipline or self-serving politics.

"Once we have taken a decision collectively, we must stand by it together. There is no room for personal ego or factionalism in this family," he stated.

Reiterating the party's motto "Fide Non Armis" (By faith, not by arms), Kikon said the NPF has always believed in democratic and peaceful means to achieve the Naga people's aspirations.

He cautioned that politics in Nagaland must never be reduced to the pursuit of power or wealth. "We must remember that NPF is not a party born out of money or muscle, but out of faith, vision, and the Naga people's trust," he said.

Encouraging the newly sworn-in members, Kikon reminded them of their duty to carry the party's message to the grassroots and uphold its values.

"You are the backbone of this movement. The future of the NPF lies in your dedication, honesty, and ability to connect with the people," he said.

Kikon emphasised that the NPF's strength lies not in numbers but in conviction. "We are a small party by size, but we carry a big responsibility — to speak for all Nagas with one voice," he asserted.

NPF working presidents Ahovi Zhimomi and H Chuiba Chang also exhorted the party leaders to remain firm on the party principles and ideals and to work cohesively towards the Naga people in general.

The ceremony marked the formal induction of new office bearers following the official NPF–NDPP merger on October 21. Senior leaders, legislators, and representatives from the NPF frontal organisations attended the event.

Over 400 functionaries have been appointed to different posts, including the COC, CEC, Core Committee, Women & Youth wings, Farmers & Minority Cells of the second-oldest regional party in the country after DMK of Tamil Nadu.

The oath was administered by working president Pusazo Luruo while former state chaplain Rev Yamyep Konyak offered prayers. PTI NBS NBS RG