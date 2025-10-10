NPP against bifurcation of strife-torn Manipur: Conrad Sangma

Imphal, Oct 10 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said his party NPP is against separate administration for Kukis and bifurcation of ethnic strife-torn Manipur.

Sangma, who is on a two-day tour to Manipur, urged all stakeholders to come to the negotiation table to resolve the crisis.

"Looking at a completely separate administration or completely bifurcating the state of Manipur is not the stand of the National People's Party (NPP). We are very clear on that," he said here.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. Kukis are demanding a separate administration for them.

Sangma said discussions among all stakeholders must take place.

"We have always stressed that there is always a meeting point, which can be reached. It depends on the will, dialogue and commitment," he said.

The Meghalaya chief minister said, "I would like to appeal to all the communities that it (ethnic strife) has been too long. For many years now, communities and innocent people in Manipur have been suffering. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all communities and all leaders to find a way forward." Sangma said his party urges all the communities to come together and "discuss on the table what the issues are and try to take things forward".

He said normalcy should come back in Manipur.

"While I was discussing with IDPs (internally displaced persons), some of whom have been displaced from Churachandpur and Moreh, I found that there was a desire and a feeling that if we could bring back normalcy in some areas, we should start discussions with those areas. It may not be possible for all locations at one time," he said.

Sangma said issues related to arms and drugs were also raised by the displaced people.

On border fencing and free movement regime (FMR), the NPP chief urged the Centre to take the local people on board.

"Naga CSOs have raised the issue of border fencing and scrapping of FMR. We are very clear that these require a lot of engagement. While the Centre intends to ensure proper identification of citizens and those who are not citizens of India, there are, of course, historical and cultural factors, which are equally important," he said.

The Free Movement Regime (FMR) allowed people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other’s territory without a visa.

"We urge the Centre that whatever decisions the government takes, they must take local people on board to discuss and find a way," Sangma added. PTI CORR BDC