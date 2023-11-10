NPP chief Conrad K Sangma approves list of party office bearers

Shillong, Nov 10 (PTI) National People's Party chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has approved the list of office bearers of the state party executive committee, an official said.

Advertisment

The list prepared by state party president Prestone Tynsong was approved by Sangma, the official.

The three new NPP Meghalaya working presidents are cabinet minister Marcuise N Marak, MLA Wailadmiki Shylla and former MLA Hamletson Dohling.

Three new vice presidents are deputy speaker Timothy D Shira, cabinet minister Comingone Ymbon and Jirang legislator Sosthenes Sohtun.

Advertisment

Charles Reuben Lyngdoh, Prof Donkupar War, Forward L Mawlong, lan Botham K Sangma, MLA, JD Sangma and Abdus Saleh will be the six new general secretaries of the party.

The list also contains the names of 21 new secretaries.

Daniel Thangkhiew has been made the treasurer of the party.

All MLAs, chairman, deputy chairman, CEMs, deputy CEMs of ADCs, state president women's wing, president youth wing will be party executive members while Babeth K Sangma and Nihim D Shira are appointed as advisers of the party.

Former Mawsynram legislator Himalaya M Shangpliang has been appointed as NPP spokesperson, the official added. PTI JOP RG