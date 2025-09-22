NPP condemns 'detention' of Catholic nun, minors in Jamshedpur

Shillong, Sep 22 (PTI) The National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya on Monday condemned the alleged harassment and detention of a Catholic nun, two staff members from Catholic Charities Jamshedpur, and 19 minors at Tatanagar railway station in Jharkhand a day ago.

The group was briefly held by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), following allegations of trafficking and forced religious conversion, which were later found to be "unsubstantiated", the party said.

Father Birendra Tete, Director of Catholic Charities Jamshedpur, clarified that the minors were attending a two-day training programme on adolescent health and skill development.

"The prolonged detention until 3 am, despite no evidence of wrongdoing, reflects intimidation against religious minorities," the NPP said in a statement here.

The party urged the authorities concerned to uphold constitutional provisions guaranteeing religious freedom and to ensure that no community faces harassment for lawful charitable work.

The NPP reiterated its solidarity with all religious minorities and warned that such acts are unconstitutional and detrimental to India's secular fabric. PTI JOP BDC