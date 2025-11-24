NPP MLA Rameshwar Meitei nominated leader of legislature party in Manipur assembly

Imphal/Shillong, Nov 24 (PTI) NPP MLA M Rameshwar Meitei has been nominated as leader of the legislature party in the Manipur assembly, an official statement said on Monday.

The National Peoples' Party also named Wangoi MLA Kh Loken Singh as its chief whip, he said.

In a letter to Manipur Assembly Speaker T H Satyabrata, NPP national president Conrad K Sangma said, "I write... To inform you that M Rameshwar Meitei has been unanimously nominated as leader of the legislature party with immediate effect." Rameshwar, the Kakching MLA, replaced Kshetrigao legislator Sheikh Noorul Hassan, who has been appointed as the working president of the party.

The NPP has six legislators in the 60-member Manipur assembly.

The party had recently named former MP Lorho S Pfoze as president of its state unit. PTI CORR JOP RBT