NPP seeks review of visa denial to US evangelist Franklin Graham

Shillong, Nov 30 (PTI) The National People's Party (NPP), the ruling party of Meghalaya, has urged the Centre to review its reported denial of an entry visa to US evangelist Rev Franklin Graham, whose November 30 programme at Kohima in Nagaland was cancelled over "visa-related issues".

In a letter to the Centre, NPP national working president James PK Sangma said the event's organiser, the Kohima Baptist Pastors' Fellowship, was disappointed as thousands of people had prepared to attend the foreign preacher's programme at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in the Nagaland capital.

He said Nagaland shares a long association with the Graham family, recalling Rev Billy Graham's visit to the state in 1972, and noted that the evangelist's proposed visit was seen as a moment of "spiritual renewal" for the Christians across the Northeastern region.

Sangma said church leaders and civil society groups had conveyed their anguish to the NPP, warning that the perception of a peaceful religious event being blocked over visa issues could create "misunderstanding and alienation" in a predominantly Christian region.

While acknowledging the Centre's authority to regulate foreign entry, he requested a reconsideration, and said allowing Graham's visit, subject to rules, would reassure Christian communities and reflect India's commitment to religious freedom. PTI JOP NN