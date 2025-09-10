NPP's Limison D Sangma to be elected Meghalaya deputy speaker unopposed

Shillong, Sep 10 (PTI) National People's Party (NPP) legislator Limison D Sangma from Raksamgre assembly constituency in West Garo Hills district is set to be elected as the new deputy speaker of Meghalaya Assembly, with the election scheduled for September 12.

Sangma emerged as the lone candidate after filing his nomination paper on Wednesday.

His candidature was proposed by cabinet ministers Marcuise N Marak and AT Mondal.

Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma confirmed that only one proposal had been received.

"According to the schedule, tomorrow (Thursday) is the last day for withdrawal. If no withdrawal is made, we will proceed with the announcement and the election of the deputy speaker," he told reporters.

The vacancy arose after senior-most NPP legislator from Resubelpara, Timothy D Shira, resigned from the post following directions from the party's high command. PTI JOP MNB