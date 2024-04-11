NQAS top ranking for rural hospital in Latur

Latur, Apr 11 (PTI) A state-run hospital in Murud in Maharashtra's Latur district has been given top ranking by the National Quality Assurance Standards, officials said on Thursday.

A team of experts from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh had visited the rural hospital on March 18, 19 and 20 and evaluated the working of 12 departments, they said.

"We achieved this due to the cooperation of all concerned, including Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge and Zilla Parishad CEO Anmol Sagar. We will continue to work to make the facility even better," said district surgeon Dr Pradeep Dhele.

Lot of effort has gone into achieving the NQAS national ranking, added the 30-bed hospital's medical superintendent Dr Rajabhau Galande.

Officials said the ranking comes with annual finance assistance of Rs 10,000 per bed for the next three years. PTI COR BNM