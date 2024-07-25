NRA conducting study of prevalent recruitment systems in central, state govts: Minister

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) is conducting a detailed study of the prevalent recruitment systems in central and state governments to conduct a free and fair examination, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The NRA, mandated to conduct online exams to screen government job aspirants, was given an approval in 2020 by the Union cabinet.

"NRA is conducting a detailed study of the prevalent recruitment systems in central and state governments and the procedure followed by various Public Examination Authorities (PEAs) for conduct of examination and also examining the issues which are likely to arise in the new examination system and address them ab initio so as to conduct a free and fair examination," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

The minister was responding to a query whether the NRA has conducted any recruitment tests since its inception.

Singh said the NRA is also in the process of developing protocols and policy frameworks to address various issues associated with conduct of the new examination system as well as evolving effective means for ensuring compliance of normative standards and guidelines by all concerned.

He said four Governing Body meetings have been held since the inception of the NRA, which functions from its headquarters at New Delhi.