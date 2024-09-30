NRC in Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana, Kolhan divisions if BJP voted to power: Himanta

Ranchi, Sep 30 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday asserted that the BJP would implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jharkhand’s Santhal Pargana and Kolhan divisions, if the party is voted to power in the eastern state.

He also said that five lakh houses would be built for the poor after formation of the BJP government in Jharkhand. Assembly polls are due in the state later this year.

Addressing the saffron party’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Ranchi’s Tatisilwai, Sarma reiterated that the tribal population in the state was “fast declining”, while the population of “Bangladeshi infiltrators” was on the rise.

“Infiltrators are occupying Santhal Pargana and Kolhan divisions. We will implement the NRC in these places if the BJP comes to power. Thereafter, the Bangladeshi infiltrators would be chased out of the state,” he said.

Sarma, who is also the BJP’s election co-incharge for Jharkhand, accused the Hemant Soren government of creating obstacles in the way of construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

“I promise that at least five lakh houses will be constructed for the poor in Jharkhand under PMAY, if the BJP is voted to power,” he said.

Sarma also alleged that Chief Minister Hemant Soren had promised to provide five lakh jobs to the youth in 2019, but did not keep his word.

“Often, exam papers get leaked and the youths do not get jobs. The CM also promised to give unemployment allowance, but did not fulfill it. He should seek apology from the youths,” the Assam CM said.

Soren had promised ‘Chulha Kharcha’ (cooking cost), pension for poor families and gold coins worth Rs 51,000 during marriage of daughters, “but gave nothing”, he claimed.

The BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra', launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims at reaching out to people across 5,400 km in 81 assembly segments, ahead of the polls. PTI SAN RBT