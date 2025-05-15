NRI devotee donates Rs 1.4 crore to various trusts of TTD

Tirupati, May 15 (PTI) An NRI devotee from the US donated Rs 1.4 crore to various trusts of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday.

Anand Mohan Bhagavatula handed over the demand drafts (DDs) of these donations to TTD chairman BR Naidu at his camp office in Tirumala, a release from TTD said.

“Anand Mohan Bhagavatula, an NRI from Boston, USA, has donated over Rs 1.40 crore to various trusts of TTD on Thursday,” it said.

TTD is the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI STH ROH