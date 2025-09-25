NRI, female caretaker found dead inside house in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Sep 25 (PTI) An 60-year-old NRI and a woman working as caretaker of his house were found dead bearing injury marks caused by sharp-edged weapons on Thursday morning, with police suspecting that they were murdered.

The incident came to light when Sohan Singh reached Moranwali to meet his sister Manjit Kaur (46). When he found the main gate to the house locked, he called her multiple times but there was no response to his phone calls.

He then scaled the wall and peeped through a window, where he spotted the bodies of his sister and Santokh Singh.

Police said both bore injury marks caused by sharp-edged weapons.

Santokh had returned from Canada around two to three months ago and was living in his house at Moranwali, while Manjit had been staying there for the past three years as a caretaker.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mukesh Kumar said the murder is suspected to have taken place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday according to the condition of the bodies.

He added that Manjit's family last contacted her on Tuesday evening. "The forensic team has been called to the spot. We are acting on the leads that we received from the family. The accused would be traced and arrested," Kumar said.

A case has been registered at Garhshankar police station and investigations are underway, he added.