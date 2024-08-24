NRI shot at by armed assailants at his Amritsar home

Amritsar, Aug 24 (PTI) A non-resident Indian (NRI) was shot at by two unidentified assailants at his residence in Daburji village on the outskirts of the city here on Saturday, police said.

Sukhchain Singh, who recently returned from the US, was shot at in front of his family members, including his wife and his two children from his first marriage, they said.

Singh was going for a morning walk when the motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted him outside his residence. They took him inside his house and asked him for the registration documents of his luxury car, according to police.

Following an altercation, the assailants manhandled Singh, fired three shots at him and fled the scene. Two of the bullets hit Singh in the head and near the chest. He was rushed to a private hospital, police said.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the victim's house. In the video, Singh's family members, including his children, are seen pleading with the assailants to let him go.

A forensic team has reached the spot and an investigation is underway, police said.

Singh's wife alleged that the family of his first wife was behind the attack.